POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protesters rally calling on officials to 'count every vote'
04:39
World
Protesters rally calling on officials to 'count every vote'
Police and demonstrators have clashed at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC, as they waited for results of the election. Protests have been taking place against Trump's court challenges to stop the vote count in battleground states. Demonstrators demand that every vote be counted. Assistant Professor of Africana Studies and Women's and Gender Studies Program at Brooklyn College Zinga Fraser weighs in. #protests #ballotstallied #DonaldTrump
November 5, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?