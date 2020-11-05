BizTech Share

Ant Group's $37B IPO faces delay after Beijing halts listing | Money Talks

China's biggest financial technology company was supposed to make its market debut on Thursday, in what would've been the world's largest IPO. Ant Group was poised to raise 37 billion dollars in a dual listing between Hong Kong and Shanghai. Instead, investors have been left licking their wounds after a last-minute ambush by Chinese regulators. They unveiled new draft rules this week, that led to an indefinite suspension of the listing. So what's next for Ant? Michelle Hennessy is in Hong Kong to find out. #AntGroup #China #IPO