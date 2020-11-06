World Share

US Presidential Vote: Too Close to Call

The presidential race in the US has been anything but typical. With Trump calling fraud and threatening to take it to the Supreme Courts, it appears that it will take time before the new president is officially announced. But as Joe Biden increasingly looks favourite to become the next US president, what could this mean for Washington-Ankara relations? Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Hakan Akbas Senior Advisor at Albright Stonebridge Group