At least six people killed in air strikes in Tigray region
02:10
World
At least six people killed in air strikes in Tigray region
Fighting continues in the Tigray region in Northern Ethiopia between the government army and troops loyal to the regional administration. There are reports of heavy casualties on the frontlines. Ethiopia's army chief, head of intelligence and foreign minister have been sacked in a major government reshuffle- as millions of people are at risk of being displaced by the conflict. The UN and African Union have called for dialogue and urged all parties to cease fire. Aksel Zaimovic reports. Coronavirus in Africa 👉http://trt.world/13f2 #ethiopia #tigray #ethiopiaceasefire
November 9, 2020
