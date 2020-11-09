World Share

Pfizer claims vaccine 90% effective in clinical trial

It's the news we've all been waiting for - and a huge milestone in the fight against coronavirus. If the data proves correct, then we may just have a vaccine against COVID 19. The developers - US firm Pfizer and German company BioNTech - have described it as a great day for science and humanity. Their vaccine has been tested on over 40 thousand people in six countries - and the results suggest it's more than 90 per cent effective. Approval by regulators is still needed but Pfizer believes it could supply the first fifty million doses by the end of this year. Sarah Morice reports.