POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe welcomes Biden win, hoping to improve relations
02:34
World
Europe welcomes Biden win, hoping to improve relations
Joe Biden's victory in the US Presidential election has been welcomed in Europe, with many EU leaders hoping relations on a range of crucial issues will improve. That shouldn't be hard, given the tension of the last four years. But there are real differences in how both sides see certain challenges and they may be difficult to resolve. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #useuroperelations #useurope #biden
November 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?