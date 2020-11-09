Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine 'more than 90% effective | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pfizer has announced its vaccine, developed jointly with Germany's BioNTech, is more than 90-percent effective against COVID-19. That's based on initial results from phase-three trials. The drug makers say, so far no serious side-effects have been reported among the 43-thousand participants. Pfizer and BioNTech are the first drug makers to announce positive data from large-scale clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine. They plan to submit the two-dose drug to US authorities by the end of the month. If approved, the vaccine could be rolled out for public use by the end of this year. We spoke to Eric Feigl-Ding in Washington. He's an epidemiologist and health economist, and Senior Fellow at the Federation of American Scientists. #Pfizer #COVID19 #Vaccine
November 9, 2020
