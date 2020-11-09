POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US home-improvement stores enjoy sales boost amid lockdowns | Money Talks
03:06
BizTech
Traditional bricks and mortar retailers may be struggling through the pandemic, but there's one sector that seems to be outperforming the rest. With people stuck at home, an increase in renovations and 'do it yourself' jobs are giving home improvement stores in the US a boost. Kyoko Gasha takes a closer look at this trend and whether it's here to stay. #DIY #HomeImprovements #HardWareStores
November 9, 2020
