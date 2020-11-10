POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Forest bathing helps deal with Covid-19 stress
02:43
World

The latest Covid-19 lockdown has brought many kinds of stress. Many struggle with being alone and miss family and friends, while others fear losing their jobs. And there are some who feel they’re glued to their laptops with constant meetings behind screens. But it seems one easy and cheap way of dealing with these is forest bathing. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill finds out what it’s all about. #Stress #ForestBath #Covid19
November 10, 2020
