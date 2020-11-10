POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden plans transition as Trump denies election defeat
03:19
World
Biden plans transition as Trump denies election defeat
The US President Donald Trump fired his defence secretary Mark Esper via Twitter on Monday, as he continues to fight the election results that will put Joe Biden in the White House in January. Trump's Republican backers are standing behind him, even as Biden proceeds with the presidential transition. Yasmine El-Sabawi is following that story from Washington. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #USElection #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden
November 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?