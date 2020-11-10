World Share

POLAND PROTESTS: Will the government back down?

Is Poland’s government ready to back down on a court ruling that would ban pretty much all abortions? The scale of protests has set the scene for a confrontation between hardliners and those on the streets. Guests: Krystyna Kacpura Federation for Women and Family Planning Professor Anita Prazmowska Professor at London School of Economics Tomasz Ociepka Analysis Center of the Jagiellonian Club Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.