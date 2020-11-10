BizTech Share

Singapore to use facial verification for national ID scheme | Money Talks

Singapore could be the first country in the world to use facial verification for a national identity scheme. It will allow quicker access to hundreds of private and government services. But it's also stirred debate about how intrusive the technology will be, and as Laila Humairah reports, not everyone is taking the initiative at face value. #FaceRecognition #CyberSecurity #Singapore