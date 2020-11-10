POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Singapore to use facial verification for national ID scheme
02:30
BizTech
Singapore to use facial verification for national ID scheme | Money Talks
Singapore could be the first country in the world to use facial verification for a national identity scheme. It will allow quicker access to hundreds of private and government services. But it's also stirred debate about how intrusive the technology will be, and as Laila Humairah reports, not everyone is taking the initiative at face value. #FaceRecognition #CyberSecurity #Singapore
November 10, 2020
