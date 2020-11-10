POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brits turn to nature to relieve the stress of the pandemic | Money Talks
02:37
BizTech

There are many stresses associated with the latest lockdown restrictions. Perhaps you're struggling with being on your own all the time, missing family and friends. Or maybe you're worried about losing your job. One group is suggesting a rather unusual way of getting out of your bubble, and relieving stress - it's called Forest Bathing. Our health correspondent Nicola Hill has been to see what it's all about. #ForestBathing #Pandemic #MentalHealth
November 10, 2020
