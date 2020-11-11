POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Denying Defeat | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:05
World
Denying Defeat | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
America decided: Biden will be the next President of the United States. But the White House says this election is far from over as President Trump remains defiant, refusing to concede as he prepares for legal warfare. Guests: James Clyburn- House Majority Whip, the third-ranking Democrat in the United States House of Representatives (D-South Carolina) Alberto Gonzales- Former US Attorney General under George W. Bush & Dean at Belmont University College of Law Martha Zoller- Former Congressional candidate in Georgia & conservative commentator Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
November 11, 2020
