Turkish 'dream team' couple behind Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech say their experimental vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19. Behind the vaccine, however, is an understated ‘dream team’ of Turkish Germans. Hailed as a scientific dream team, Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci have focused most of their careers on cancer research. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #Pfizer #UgurSahin #OzlemTureci