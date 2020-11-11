POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Supreme Court justices divided over Affordable Care Act | Money Talks
02:43
BizTech
US Supreme Court justices divided over Affordable Care Act | Money Talks
Millions of Americans who depend on universal healthcare can breathe easily, at least for now. The country's top court has signalled it may uphold the Affordable Care Act, which mandates health insurance for all residents, regardless of their ability to pay. But lawmakers are divided over the legislation, which was implemented under President Barack Obama. And the incoming administration could face stiff resistance from Republicans who want it repealed. Mobin Nasir reports. #USSupremeCourt #Affordiblestart #ObomaCare
November 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?