US Supreme Court justices divided over Affordable Care Act | Money Talks

Millions of Americans who depend on universal healthcare can breathe easily, at least for now. The country's top court has signalled it may uphold the Affordable Care Act, which mandates health insurance for all residents, regardless of their ability to pay. But lawmakers are divided over the legislation, which was implemented under President Barack Obama. And the incoming administration could face stiff resistance from Republicans who want it repealed. Mobin Nasir reports. #USSupremeCourt #Affordiblestart #ObomaCare