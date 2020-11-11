POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish lira surges on president's economic reforms | Money Talks
Turkish lira surges on president's economic reforms | Money Talks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched a slew of reforms to attract more investment to the country and boost foreign exchange reserves. The lira surged as much as three percent after the announcement. Under the programme, the government will facilitate businesses in technology and other emerging sectors to create more jobs for skilled workers. Ankara will offer special incentives to international investors for ongoing and green field projects.And, President Erdogan says structural reforms will reduce costs and boost returns for Turkish businesses. we were joined by Erhan Aslanoglu in Istanbul. He's an economist and the Vice Rector of Piri Reis University in Istanbul. #TurkeyEconomy #Reforms #Lira
November 11, 2020
