POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK GDP rises by record 15.5% in third quarter | Money Talks
07:45
BizTech
UK GDP rises by record 15.5% in third quarter | Money Talks
The UK's economy grew by a record 15-and- a-half percent in the third quarter, after lockdowns put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 were lifted. But GDP is still a tenth lower than pre-pandemic levels and officials are warning that the recovery could lose steam as restrictions are reimposed as a second wave of infections takes hold. And the prospect of a hard Brexit could make things worse. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Yael Selfin. She's Chief Economist at KPMG, and she joined us from London. #UKGDP #Coronavirus #StimulusPackage
November 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?