Scientists use drones to target malaria-breeding mosquitoes | Money Talks
02:02
BizTech
British scientists are testing a new project they believe can completely eradicate malaria. The pilot program, which is being run in the Amazon and Tanzania, uses satellites and drones to identify and spray mosquito breeding grounds. Malaria kills around 400-thousand people a year and as Sarah Morice reports, this new solution is both cheap and environmentally friendly. #Malaria #Drones #Mosquitos
November 13, 2020
