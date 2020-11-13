BizTech Share

Console wars heat up with new PlayStation, Xbox releases | Money Talks

The console wars are heating-up again, this time with the added dimension of COVID-19 lockdowns, which are keeping people at home. The need for more forms of entertainment has led to a surge in revenue across the entire gaming sector. And the industry says that demand is only expected to rise. Laila Humairah reports. We had a chat to technology expert and video games journalist Guy Cooker in York. #Gaming #Lockdown #PlayStation #Xbox