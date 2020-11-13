November 13, 2020
Joe Biden says he would be ready to rejoin Iran nuclear deal
President Donald Trump unraveled a signature foreign policy achievement of his predecessor by quitting the Iranian nuclear deal two years ago and subjecting Tehran to harsh economic sanctions. President-Elect Joe Biden says under his administration, Washington would be ready to rejoin the agreement. Political analyst and a Professor at Tehran University Mohammad Marandi weighs in. #Iran #JoeBiden #DonaldTrump
