What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

US sets records for daily hospitalisations and infections

More than 860,000 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus since Election Day. For nine consecutive days, there have been 100,000 new daily cases. Computer modelling by the University of Washington suggests the daily number of daily COVID-19 deaths will rise to 2,200 in mid-January, with a total 439,000 lives lost by March 1, nearly double the current toll. US political analyst Ian Woods weighs in. #coronavirus #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden