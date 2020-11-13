POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Will Biden Shake Up US Policy in the Middle East?
09:54
World
How Will Biden Shake Up US Policy in the Middle East?
Joe Biden is set to become the next US president, and is expected to usher in a return to a more institutionalized, rules-based foreign policy. The president-elect's approach will reverberate across the Middle East, especially in countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Both Israel, a traditional American ally, and Iran, a long-time foe, could also see a major shakeup. So, how will Washington's policy in the region take shape in Biden's crucial first year? Guests: Talha Kose Brussels Coordinator at SETA Ali Bakeer Research Assisstant Professor at Qatar University
November 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?