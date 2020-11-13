World Share

Azerbaijan Celebrates Nagorno-Karabakh Victory

People erupted in jubilation on the streets of Azerbaijan's capital Baku after Azerbaijan and Armenia struck a peace deal over the occupied territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The deal comes after six weeks of the worst fighting the rival Caucasus nations have seen in a quarter century. So what was agreed to? And given past ceasefires falling apart, will this time be any different? Guests: Michael Doran Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute Nigar Arpadarai Azerbaijani Member of Parliament