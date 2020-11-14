POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump makes first remarks since election defeat
01:55
World
Trump makes first remarks since election defeat
US President Donald Trump has, for the first time, suggested he may not have secured a second term in the White House. While not officially conceding defeat, Trump - during a briefing by his coronavirus taskforce on Friday - alluded to the possibility of a Joe Biden administration. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #DonaldTrump #USPresidency #WhiteHouse
November 14, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?