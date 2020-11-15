POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What a Biden presidency could mean for our climate
02:22
World
What a Biden presidency could mean for our climate
US President elect Joe Biden's proposed environmental policy has been described as the most ambitious of any mainstream presidential candidate. He's promised to lead a global effort to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. But his credibility and powers of green persuasion on the international stage rely on his ability to force change at home. Sarah Morice takes a look at what a Biden presidency could mean for our climate. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #JoeBiden #ClimateChange #ParisAgreement
November 15, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?