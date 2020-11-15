POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hamilton clinches record-equalling seventh world title | F1 Turkish Grand Prix Review
13:45
World
Hamilton clinches record-equalling seventh world title | F1 Turkish Grand Prix Review
An exciting Formula 1 Grand Prix has come to an end at Istanbul Park. The F1 history has been rewritten in Turkey. Lewis Hamilton has clinched record-equalling seventh world title to tie Michael Schumacher's all-time record. Beyond The Game reviews Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park. Formula 1 Istanbul 👉 http://trt.world/f93k #TurkishGrandPrix #IstanbulPark #Hamilton
November 15, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?