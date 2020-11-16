POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Researchers warn against Covid-19 delays in treating cancer
Researchers warn against Covid-19 delays in treating cancer
A new study published in the British Medical Journal shows that even a four-week delay in treating cancer can drastically reduce life expectancy. The Canadian and British researchers behind the report say health services need to take this into account when planning delays due to Covid-19. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill has more. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #CancerDuringCovid19 #CancerTreatmentDelay #Cancerduringpandemic
November 16, 2020
