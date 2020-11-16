POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Angola braces for fresh anti-government demonstrations
Angola braces for fresh anti-government demonstrations
This month, Angola is celebrating its 45th year of independence from Portugal. But the country is troubled. After 38 years under the presidency of Jose Eduardo Dos Santos, a new leader was elected in 2017. Joao Lourenco promised to recover billions of dollars that had gone missing during the long years of the previous administration, but he too is now being accused of corruption. We speak to Economic Analyst Aly Khan Satchu on what is troubling Angola. #Angola #JoaoLourenco #Protests
November 16, 2020
