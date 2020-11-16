POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump's refusal to concede could hinder fight against virus
02:44
World
Trump's refusal to concede could hinder fight against virus
The US is experiencing a huge surge in coronavirus cases - with another one million people diagnosed in the past week. The total now surpasses 11 million. Health experts are sounding the alarm. They say President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the election and start transition talks with Joe Biden's team could cripple the US' ability to control the pandemic. Natasha Hussain reports. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #Covid19 #DonaldTrump #Pandemic
November 16, 2020
