POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NDP: COVID-19 pushing Central Asian countries into poverty | Money Talks
04:32
BizTech
NDP: COVID-19 pushing Central Asian countries into poverty | Money Talks
The coronavirus pandemic has pushed hundreds of thousands of people in Central Asia into poverty and worsened inequality. That's according to a new report from the UNDP on the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on the region. And with infections on the rise, a second wave is expected to pose a bigger threat than the 2008 financial crisis. For more insight into the report, we spoke to the UNDP's Head of Sustainable Development, George Bouma. He says households and small businesses are the worst affected. #Coronavirus #CentralAsia #Poverty
November 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?