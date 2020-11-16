Asia Pacific economies form world's largest trading bloc | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
We start with the world's biggest trade deal, and it excludes the world's biggest economy. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its allies in the region have agreed to lower tariffs on each other's goods. The pact is expected to be a boost to Beijing, with Washington as the odd man out. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more on this, Adnan Rasool joined us from Martin, Tennessee. He's assistant professor of political science at the University of Tennessee. #AsiaPacific #EconomicTradingBloc #AssociationOfSoutheastAsianNations
November 16, 2020
