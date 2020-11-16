POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Electric car sales speed up in the UK as diesel loses steam | Money Talks
02:53
BizTech
Electric car sales speed up in the UK as diesel loses steam | Money Talks
It's been a difficult year for the UK car market, with sales of new vehicles down 33-percent compared to last year. But electric vehicles have accelerated, with sales up 165 percent on last year's figures. Britain plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035. Oliver Regan takes a look at whether the country is gearing up for an electric future. #UKCarMarket #ElectricCars #GreenPeace
November 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?