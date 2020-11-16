BizTech Share

Electric car sales speed up in the UK as diesel loses steam | Money Talks

It's been a difficult year for the UK car market, with sales of new vehicles down 33-percent compared to last year. But electric vehicles have accelerated, with sales up 165 percent on last year's figures. Britain plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035. Oliver Regan takes a look at whether the country is gearing up for an electric future. #UKCarMarket #ElectricCars #GreenPeace