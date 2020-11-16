BizTech Share

SpaceX and NASA launch commercial space crew mission | Money Talks

SpaceX has sent four astronauts to the International Space Station in its first manned mission for NASA. It's a new galactic milestone for the firm's founder Elon Musk, who looks poised to dominate commercial space travel despite competition from other entrepreneurs with equally deep pockets. Per Wimmer. is an entrepreneur, financier, and future astronaut. He's among the world's first space tourists with Virgin Galactic #Spacex #NASA #CommercialSpaceTravel