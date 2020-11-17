World Share

BREXIT TRADE TALKS: Why the fight over fish?

Maybe it’s being an island nation, perhaps it’s all that old Britannia Rules the Waves stuff, but whatever the reasons for not so far landing a deal, fishing rights could yet prove the breaking point - yet this is an industry that accounts for just one tenth of one percent of the UK’s GDP Guests: Barrie Deas Chief Executive at the NFFO Bryce Stewart Marine Ecologist at University of York Pim Visser President of the EAPO Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.