President eyes last-minute changes in US foreign policy
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Israel for a three-day visit. Pompeo is expected to visit the Occupied West Bank settlements. He will also attend a trilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani. Professor of International Relations at Regent's University and a Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House Yossi Mekelberg explains. #MikePompeo #DonaldTrump #illegalIsraelisettlement
November 18, 2020
