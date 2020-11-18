POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK's cash-strapped football clubs struggling to survive | Money Talks
07:29
BizTech
UK's cash-strapped football clubs struggling to survive | Money Talks
English football is famous for its successful pyramid system with more professional clubs than any other country in Europe. But the coronavirus pandemic has proved devastating for many of the smallest sides, as they play behind closed doors with virtually zero income. The UK government has called upon the top division - The Premier League - to help. But so far, a financial rescue package has not materialised. Without one, many clubs will struggle to survive, as Oliver Regan reports. We were joined by Kieran Maguire in Manchester. He is a sports finance specialist from the University of Liverpool. #UKfootballclubs #Covid19 #EPL
November 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?