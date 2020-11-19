BizTech Share

Lebanese citizens file lawsuits against govt over port blast | Money Talks

The port explosion in Lebanon's capital Beirut in August was a tragedy that shocked the nation and sparked further anger at the government. Questions have still not been answered as to how the ammonium nitrate which caused the explosion was allowed to be stored at the port for six years. And three months on, still no one has been held accountable. Imogen Kimber met those who are taking the state to court and looking for justice. #BeirutBlast #PortBlast #Lawsuit