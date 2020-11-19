BizTech Share

Several drugs near approval as COVID-19 cases surge | Money Talks

More than 56 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, while one-point-three million have died. But there's hope that the world is close to beating this once-in-a-century pandemic. US drug giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech say their vaccine candidate could be available before Christmas. And other experimental drugs in the US, Europe and Asia are also almost ready. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more, we spoke to Doctor Andrea Feigl. She's the founder and CEO of the Health Finance Institute in Washington DC.