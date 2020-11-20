POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Battle For Tigray
The Battle For Tigray
Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands displaced as a result of fighting between Ethiopia’s military and Tigrayan rebel forces in the north. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration alleges that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the TPLF, led a surprise assault on a federal army base, which forced the government to retaliate. Now, the army is making a final push on Tigray’s capital, Mekelle. With neither side looking to back down, how can this conflict be resolved? Guests Mesenbet Assefa Assistant Professor of Law at Addis Ababa University Adem Abebe Advisor at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance Cameron Hudson Former Chief of Staff to the US Special Envoy to Sudan
November 20, 2020
