Pakistan PM Khan pledges support for Afghan peace during visit
03:54
World
Pakistan PM Khan pledges support for Afghan peace during visit
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan says his country will do everything it can to support peace in Afghanistan. He made the comments on Thursday, on his first official visit to Kabul since he assumed office two years ago. Khan says he is concerned by the rise of violence in the country. We speak to Ambassador of Afghanistan to the Czech Republic Shahzad Aryobee. #ImranKhan #Afghanistan #Pakistan
November 20, 2020
