POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Armenia hands over Aghdam province as part of peace deal
05:16
World
Armenia hands over Aghdam province as part of peace deal
Azerbaijan's army is entering the province of Aghdam for the first time in 27 years. It's part of a peace deal signed with Armenia to end the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Aghdam province is the first of three territories to be handed back to Azerbaijan as part of the Moscow-brokered peace deal signed on November 9. Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova explains. #Aghdamprovince #Armenia #NagornoKarabakh
November 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?