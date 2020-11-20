World Share

World Children’s Day: Children pay the heaviest price in conflict

As the world marks Children’s Day, the recruitment and use of children remains a hallmark of war. UNICEF says almost six million Syrian children have been born since war broke out there in 2011, and it’s not just Syria. Over the past decade we have witnessed the outbreak of conflict in Yemen, waves of violence in Myanmar, continuing conflicts in Afghanistan, Nigeria., Somalia, and DRC. CEO of Save the Children Inger Ashing weighs in. #WorldChildrensDay #Syria #COVID19