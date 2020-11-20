POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Republicans push Trump to label occupied West Bank products as ‘Made in Israel’
01:09
World
Republicans push Trump to label occupied West Bank products as ‘Made in Israel’
A group of Republican senators led by Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton are pushing US President Donald Trump to change customs policy and guidelines before he leaves office in July. Senators have written a letter to the president, urging the White House to allow goods produced in occupied West Bank settlements to be labelled "Made in Israel". Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/13k1 #USPalestineTrade #TomCotton #MadeinWestBank
November 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?