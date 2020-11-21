POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rights groups call for a boycott of the G20 summit in Saudi Arabia
02:13
World
Rights groups call for a boycott of the G20 summit in Saudi Arabia
The UN Human Rights investigator Agnes Callamard has criticised the countries participating in the G20 summit. The meeting has been met with calls for a boycott due to alleged Saudi involvement in human rights abuses, the war in Yemen, and the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Shoaib Hasan takes a look at why this year's summit is already so controversial. The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi 👉 http://trt.world/13sy #G20 #SaudiArabia #HumanRights
November 21, 2020
