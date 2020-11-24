POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Home administered Covid-19 test to be used in the US
01:32
World
Home administered Covid-19 test to be used in the US
Meanwhile, a do-it-yourself coronavirus testing kit has been approved for use in the US. And as Sarah Morice reports, it provides a diagnosis in less than half an hour. Now a do-it-yourself covid test that can be done at home, and provides results in less than 30 minutes, has also been approved for use in the US. The kit is designed to make testing more convenient and more widespread. Sarah Morice reports. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 #coronavirustest #covid19test #coronavirustestathome
November 24, 2020
