POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah
19:35
World
One on One - Head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah
Head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Dr Abdullah Abdullah talks to TRT World about the deadlocked Afghan peace talks, reports of a split within the Taliban and whether an interim government is still on the cards. He also wants Turkey to play a greater part in his country’s pursuit of peace. One on One interviews with political influencers 👉http://trt.world/OneOnOne #Afghanistan #Taliban #PeaceTalks
November 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?