Joshua Wong pleads guilty in Hong Kong protests trial

Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong pleaded guilty on Monday to all charges related to his involvement in protests that took place in June 2019. Wong and two other activists admitted to the charges at the start of their six-day trial for their involvement in the demonstrations. All three have been remanded in custody. Political activist Nathan Law has more. #JoshuaWong #pleadguilty #AgnesChow