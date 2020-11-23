POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine 'up to 90% effective
07:18
World
Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine 'up to 90% effective
The COVID-19 vaccine developed in the UK by Oxford University and AstraZeneca can protect 70.4% of people from becoming ill and – in a surprise result – up to 90% if a lower first dose is used, results from the final trial show. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill and Oksana Pyzik, lecturer at the UCL School of Pharmacy and a global health adviser weigh in. #COVID19 #OxfordAstraZeneca #efficacy
November 23, 2020
