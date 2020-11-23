World Share

SPAIN’S CANARY ISLANDS: New migrant crisis?

Just a little more than 100 kms off the coast of West Africa and the Canary Islands are a new favoured route for people smugglers trying to get migrants into Europe. And it's one of the deadliest crossings there is. GUESTS: Graham Keeley Freelance Journalist Lina Vosyliute Centre for European Policy Studies Thamsanqua Zhou Africa Analyst